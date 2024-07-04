ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.28.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $785.92. 577,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,180. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

