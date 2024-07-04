Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Drops By 7.5%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,619,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 1,751,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,198.0 days.
AEON Mall Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$11.60 on Thursday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of C$11.52 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61.
About AEON Mall
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Mall
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.