Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Drops By 7.5%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,619,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 1,751,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,198.0 days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$11.60 on Thursday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of C$11.52 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

