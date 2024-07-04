Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Expands By 8.7%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHLL

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.