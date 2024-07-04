Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Grows By 9.2%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.26. Calbee has a 52-week low of C$4.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.01.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

