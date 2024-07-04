Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Acquired by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 769.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,241 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF comprises about 2.1% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTBA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 55,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,748. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.