Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

