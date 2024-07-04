Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.
Simulations Plus Trading Down 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.
Simulations Plus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
