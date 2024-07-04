SmartFi (SMTF) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $2.04 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

