Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $30,572,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,794,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,112. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

