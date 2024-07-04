Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 4.2%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 91,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 229,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

