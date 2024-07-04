SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,484 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,716. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

