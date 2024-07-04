SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,842,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

