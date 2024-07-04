SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Reduced by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,142 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 480,584 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,578. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

