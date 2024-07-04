SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,722,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 16.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $186,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 1,001,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

