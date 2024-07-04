SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Decreased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.53% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.71. 86,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,412. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

