Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $270.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

