Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

