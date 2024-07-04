Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 2,345,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

