Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,166. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.14.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

