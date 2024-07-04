Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 74.16 ($0.94). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.06), with a volume of 121,169 shares trading hands.

Sportech Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

