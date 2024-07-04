Square Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $83,785.26 and approximately $1.01 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Square Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04173176 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

