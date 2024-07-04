SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 1.9%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 25.67.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

