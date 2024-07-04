Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) PT Lowered to $61.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

