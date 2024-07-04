Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 681,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,783,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

