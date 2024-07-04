StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

