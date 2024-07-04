StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ICD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.