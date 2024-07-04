StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of ICD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
