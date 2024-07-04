StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

