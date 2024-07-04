StockNews.com Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to “Sell”

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. UBS Group lifted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Up 1.4 %

SATS stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,375,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

