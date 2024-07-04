StockNews.com Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to “Hold”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Intevac Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVAC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
