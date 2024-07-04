StockNews.com Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to “Hold”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Intevac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 83,958 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

