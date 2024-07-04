Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 27784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Strategic Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Strategic Metals Company Profile
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.
