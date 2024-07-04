Streakk One Day Volume Tops $3,062.99 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Streakk token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $208,471.43 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02084714 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

