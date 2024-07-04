Stride (STRD) Price Hits $1.26

Stride (STRD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Stride has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges. Stride has a total market cap of $110.49 million and approximately $70,478.34 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.28665795 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $44,462.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

