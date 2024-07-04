Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 935 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $11,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $650.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,078,000.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.