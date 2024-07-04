SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox Sells 20,915 Shares

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $63,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,688,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,540.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SurgePays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. SurgePays had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that SurgePays, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group cut SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

