Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 18,681,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average daily volume of 1,527,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

