sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $34.67 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. sUSD has a market cap of $34.67 million and $3.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 34,766,337 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

