Susquehanna Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to “Positive”

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PYPL stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

