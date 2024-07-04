Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.34. 544,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,392,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,958 shares of company stock worth $6,050,192. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 45.6% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

