Synapse Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Synapse has a total market cap of $81.39 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,617,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

