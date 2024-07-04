TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TATT opened at $14.26 on Monday. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
