Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.86. 2,845,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,597. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

