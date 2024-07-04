Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,034.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 113,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 70.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOW traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $785.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.74 and its 200 day moving average is $742.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.