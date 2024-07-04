Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $700,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $223,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.61. 1,352,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,689. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

