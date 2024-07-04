Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

