Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $554.33. 4,554,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $554.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.42. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.