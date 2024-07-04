Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 351.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.37. 2,670,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.63.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

