Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,663,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

