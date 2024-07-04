Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 616 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,174 shares of company stock worth $6,615,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.9 %

MDB stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.94. The company had a trading volume of 895,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,716. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.82 and a 200 day moving average of $362.34. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

