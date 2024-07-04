Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.79.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.81. 826,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

