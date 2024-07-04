Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading Up 23.9%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Tefron Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Tefron had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Retail. It offers women's intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men's underwear, activewear, and baselayer products.

