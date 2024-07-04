Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

